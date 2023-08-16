The Killers apologize after being booed at Georgia gig over Russian ‘brother’ remark

Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers pictured performing in November.

 Denise Truscello/Formula 1/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Killers apologized on Tuesday after inviting a Russian drummer on stage during a concert in Shekvetili, Georgia, and telling the booing crowd that he was their “brother.”

Videos posted on social media showed the crowd booing and gesturing with their thumbs down while The Killers’ frontman and singer Brandon Flowers said: “We don’t know the etiquette of this land but this guy’s a Russian, are you okay with a Russian coming up here?”

CNN’s Sophie Tanno, Christian Edwards, Niamh Kennedy and Heather Chen contributed reporting.