(CNN) — “The Idol” presented a cautionary show-business tale, all right, just not the one that was intended about suffering for art or “All About Eve”-like scheming to get ahead; rather, the show serves as a warning about the dangers executives brave when they allow hot talent to run wild and free, only to watch them lay a giant egg that goes splat instead of a golden one.

In this case, the shiny object was the tantalizing pairing of “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and musical star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, producing an edgy, glamorous-looking series about a pop star, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), seduced by a shady hustler, Tedros (played by Tesfaye), and drawn into his sort-of cult.