‘The Idol’ is canceled after just one season

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye in "The Idol."

 Eddy Chen/HBO

(CNN) — Television show “The Idol” has been canceled after just one, poorly received season, HBO has confirmed.

“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season,” a HBO spokesperson said in a statement sent to CNN Tuesday. “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response.”

CNN’s Leah Asmelash contributed reporting.