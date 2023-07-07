(CNN) — Having followed the dizzying path from one-woman play to Spotify podcast to Amazon series, “The Horror of Dolores Roach” flips the gender and venue on “Sweeney Todd,” becoming the latest show built around a serial killer. Yet the fact that its protagonist sort of stumbles into that avocation doesn’t make it more pleasant, or the show feel less derivative.

Justina Machado portrays the title character, who emerges from a 16-year-prison stint eager to find the drug dealer-boyfriend whose actions put her there, and desperate to get her life back on track. Alas, her plan to work as a masseuse – operating out of the basement of an old friend named Luis (Alejandro Hernandez) who runs an empanada shop – takes an abrupt turn when she kills someone, and Luis finds an unexpected use for the body.