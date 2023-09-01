(CNN) — Although the comparison doesn’t set the bar terribly high, “The Equalizer 3” might be the best in this Denzel Washington film series, not by honoring its TV roots but rather embracing an old western formula – specifically, “Shane.” The “final chapter” thus carries a bit more dramatic heft, while still offering plenty of, um, equalizing to satisfy those hungry for it.

The third outing by Washington, director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Richard Wenk possesses a certain sentimentality, aided in part by reuniting the star and Dakota Fanning almost 20 years after he killed a lot of people on her behalf in “Man on Fire.”