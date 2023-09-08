‘The Changeling’ tells an eerie baby story that moves at too much of a crawl

LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo in "The Changeling" on Apple TV+.

 Eddy Chen/Apple TV+

(CNN) — Eerie, gothic and gradually a little too weird for its own good, “The Changeling” lays out what feels like a modern-day Grimm’s fairy tale, set in and around the strange land of New York. Adopting a literary tone that includes narration by the author of the book on which it’s based, it joins the ranks of limited series that grow more frustrating as they tease out their mysteries.

“Tell me your story, and I will tell you who you are,” author Victor LaValle says at the outset, and frequently repeats, as “The Changeling” goes about telling the stories of Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield), who traffics in rare books; and Emma (Clark Backo), whose romance is intercut with flashbacks involving his parents, how they met, and whether something supernatural might have followed him from one generation into the next.