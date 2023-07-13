(CNN) — Like a lot of things in Hollywood, “The Blacklist” didn’t know when to quit, hanging on for two listless seasons beyond the exit of Megan Boone as Liz Keen in 2021. Yet the show at least knew to provide viewers with a pretty definitive ending, as it did with the two-part series finale that officially bid farewell to James Spader’s oily master criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington.

After yet another lengthy game of cat and mouse with Reddington, this time involving the FBI task force to which he had fed names for all those years, the finish saw him kill that annoying congressman (Toby Leonard Moore) who was determined to capture him, and basically throw away his chance to escape in order to save the life of his longtime friend and associate, Tembe (Hisham Tawfiq).