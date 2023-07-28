(CNN) — Movies and TV have enjoyed a fertile run of rise-and-fall business stories, from Theranos to WeWork to Chippendales. Add to that list “The Beanie Bubble,” a nostalgia-infused look back at the plush-toy craze that swept America, turned collectors into “investors” and abruptly went as flat as a doll with the stuffing knocked out of it.

Serving notice from the get-go that the Apple TV+ movie takes considerable liberties with its truth-based underpinnings (culled from a book by Zac Bissonnette), the film is told from the perspectives of three women connected to Ty Warner, the founder of the company behind Beanie Babies, played by a near-unrecognizable Zach Galifianakis (of “The Hangover” renown) in a pretty jarringly straight dramatic role.