(CNN) — From its kinetic and colorful animation to the playful irreverence, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” owes a clear debt to another recent superhero franchise – taking a trip through the Turtle-Verse, if you will. Energetic and sporadically funny, it’s a passable effort to jump-start a comic-book franchise that has enjoyed a long if uneven crawl across the screen.

Created in the 1980s, the Turtles first exploded into TV syndication (remember “Heroes in a Half Shell?” Sure ya do), sporadically returning in various incarnations ever since.