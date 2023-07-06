(CNN) — Last month, Taylor Swift told a Pittsburgh audience at a stop on her groundbreaking “Eras Tour” that “Cruel Summer” – her self-professed “favorite song” off of her 2019 “Lover” album – was finally becoming a single because so many people keep streaming it, leading to the track charting in the top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week.

And on Friday, the throwback Swift love continues, when the beloved singer-songwriter releases her hotly-anticipated “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album, a re-record of her 2010 hit album.