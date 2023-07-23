(CNN) — The inimitable Taylor Swift has been on her record-breaking “Eras” tour and along the way, she’s played a different “surprise song” to change up the setlist at every concert.

On Saturday during her Seattle concert, Swift’s surprise song was an acoustic version of “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” a “Reputation” album track that’s been long-speculated by Swifties to be about Kanye West, who has notoriously clashed in public with the singer through the years.