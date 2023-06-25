(CNN) — Taylor Swift let her Eras Tour audience on Saturday know she appreciates the “beautiful interactions” she has witnessed on tour, but has just one small request ahead of the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

“I was hoping to ask you that as we lead up to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities,” Swift said during her concert at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium, videos posted by concertgoers on social media show.