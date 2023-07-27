Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is pictured performing the 'Eras' tour in Seattle in July.

 Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

(CNN) — Taylor Swift fans are in their record-breaking era.

After two nights of earth-shaking dancing at Swift’s Seattle “Eras” tour concert at Lumen Field, enthusiastic Swifties caused seismic activity equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.