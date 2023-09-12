(CNN) — Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, when she won the award for video of the year for the second time in a row.

Swift was on hand to accept her moon-man trophy for her “Anti-Hero” music video at the event in New Jersey, appearing at the show during a break in her “Eras” tour schedule. Last year, Swift won the same award for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” music video.