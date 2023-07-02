Taylor Swift concertgoer attended show disguised as ‘Anti-Hero’ video ghost after calling in sick to work

Taylor Swift performing at Detroit's Ford Field in June. Taylor Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have proven that they’ll do whatever it takes to get to an Eras Tour concert, even if it means playing hooky from work.

One Swiftie in Cincinnati did just that, telling WKRC, a local news station, that she called in sick from work to attend a show on Saturday – and she dressed in a full on disguise in an attempt to conceal her identity.