Taylor Lautner and wife Tay talk longtime support of Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner has always been supportive of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — Taylor Lautner has always been supportive of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

That’s the subject of the latest episode of his podcast “The Squeeze,” along with his wife, who is also Taylor Lautner (whom he calls “Tay”).