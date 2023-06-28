(CNN) — It’s always interesting to see what actors have been up to while working on a for-the-ages show like “Succession,” which sets a high bar for what comes next. Two low-key examples arrive this week, with Sarah Snook anchoring “Run Rabbit Run,” a creepy little macabre Australian thriller, while Brian Cox is squandered by the more disposable “Prisoner’s Daughter.”

Of the two parent-daughter tales, “Run Rabbit Run” should generate more attention simply by virtue of premiering on Netflix. Notably, Snook will be featured in another streaming title in July, Apple TV+’s “The Beanie Bubble,” the latest fact-based movie rooted in pop-culture/business nostalgia (after “Tetris” and “Blackberry”).