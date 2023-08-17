(CNN) — Universal’s “Strays” is basically the exact opposite of the studio’s big summer hit “Oppenheimer” – namely, short, stupid and (fitfully) kind of fun. Seeking to bring some much-needed laughs to the dog days of summer, it’s a very raunchy riff on what’s amusing about our canine pals, and a somewhat smarter dive into dog-movie conventions and cliches.

Indeed, with a cross-country trek built into the premise, “Strays” owes perhaps its biggest debt to the celebrity-voiced 1993 adventure “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey,” with a touch of every other movie on Disney+ that involves a savvy stray teaching a less-worldly pooch (or Aristocat) the art of survival.