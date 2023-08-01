Stephen Amell, former ‘Arrow’ star, speaks out against SAG-AFTRA strike By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Stephen Amell says that while he supports the SAG-AFTRA union, he is not supportive of the current strike.The actor, who came to fame on “Arrow” and is currently starring in “Heels” on Starz, was asked about the actors’ strike over the weekend during an appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina.“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them,” Amell said in video shared on social media. “But I do not support striking. I don’t.”He added, “I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.”“And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on that premiered last night,” he said, referring to his series “Heels.” “I think it’s myopic.”SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 currently on strike against major film and television studios over contract terms related to compensation, artificial intelligence protections and other issues.The strike commenced on July 14. Writers in the industry have been on strike since May 2.CNN has reached out to representatives for SAG-AFTRA and Amell for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault 4 people identified in fatal ATV crash, fire in Kittitas County Evacuations in effect for wildfire burning southwest of Spokane Skipping the life jacket could cost you $130 if pulled over by YCSO marine patrol Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 25 Latest News Trios Health and Red Cross team up for blood drive in support of local nurse’s son Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy shot, suspect in custody National Night Out: strengthening community bonds with law enforcement Skipping the life jacket could cost you $130 if pulled over by YCSO marine patrol Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault More News