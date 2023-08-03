Shark weak: ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ takes the plunge into a too-silly sequel

(CNN) — “The Meg” was agreeably silly, with a better business plan than a script: A mashup of “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park,” the movie paired Jason Statham with an international cast to boost its global appeal, particularly in China.

Washing ashore five years later, “Meg 2: The Trench” doesn’t overly mess with that formula, but it does muck up the simple strengths of the story with all kinds of unnecessary side plots. In the process, the film goes from Shark Week to shark weak – from playfully amusing to just plain stupid, eliciting enough laughs in the wrong places to make an advance screening virtually interactive.