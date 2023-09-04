(CNN) — Having carved out a niche in vaguely sleazy “Secrets of” docuseries beginning with Hugh Hefner and Playboy, A&E finds an ideal and perhaps inevitable playground for the franchise with “Secrets of Penthouse,” which basically serves as a four-part biography of the magazine’s founder, Bob Guccione. As trashy as one might expect, it’s also a rise-and-fall story, told heavily through Guccione’s children, about an empire built and lost.

Guccione launched Penthouse in Europe, offering more explicit photography than the better-established Playboy before jumping the Atlantic in 1969, targeting its rival with cheeky “We’re going rabbit hunting” ads.