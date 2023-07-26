(CNN) — Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers about the sixth and final episode of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” titled “Home.”

In hindsight, “Secret Invasion” used an appropriate device – shape-shifting alien Skrulls masquerading as humans – as the basis for a Marvel series that didn’t seem to know precisely what it intended to be. While the showcase for Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury has connections to Marvel’s next aspiring blockbuster, “The Marvels,” the show mostly illustrated how the studio’s Disney+/theatrical crossover strategy might have reached its limit.