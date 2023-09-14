(CNN) — When it comes to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, anything is on the table – including, apparently, the potential sale of one of Reynold’s own children.

During the Season 2 premiere of “Welcome to Wrexham” on Tuesday, Reynolds and McElhenney learned that they wouldn’t be receiving a £20 million ($25 million USD) grant from the UK government’s Levelling-Up Fund, which they explained they needed in order to renovate their stadium.