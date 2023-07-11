Ryan Gosling sings his heart out as poor, overlooked Ken in latest ‘Barbie’ trailer By Jack Guy, CNN Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures showsRyan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) HONS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — With the “Barbie” movie release date fast approaching, the latest teaser features Ryan Gosling’s Ken bemoaning life in his female companion’s shadow.“I just don’t know who I am without you,” Ken tells Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the trailer, released Monday.We then see Ken singing about the dynamic between the pair, who are best friends.“It doesn’t seem to matter what I do, I’m always number two,” he croons. “No one knows how hard I try.”Ken then reveals his unrequited feelings for Barbie.“I’m just Ken. Where I see love she sees a friend,” he sings. “What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan, and fight for me?”The teaser is part of promotional efforts for the new “Barbie” movie from Warner Bros., which is set for release on July 21. Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.The live-action movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and sees Barbie and Ken leave Barbie Land to explore the “real world.”Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage of the shade, according to its production designer.“The world ran out of pink,” said Sarah Greenwood in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'It's heartbreaking' | Franklin Co. authorities make break in 2019 murder investigation UPDATE: Remains of woman missing since 2019 found outside of Connell Kadlec is now a designated Level II Trauma Center, the 2nd one in eastern Washington Yakima man sentenced to 300 months imprisonment after producing child pornography UPDATE: Baird Springs Fire up to 2,400 acres. evacuation level 2 stays in place Latest News Yakima DV Coalition reflects on 2 years of 'out-of-the-box' solutions, collaboration 'Just Peachy' beer raises money for Yakima children with special needs Kadlec is now a designated Level II Trauma Center, the 2nd one in eastern Washington 'Houdini Was' children's book written by 2nd graders is now a learning ambassador in the Yakima Valley More than $100 million awarded to affordable housing developments across Oregon More News