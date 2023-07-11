Film Summer Movie Preview

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures showsRyan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

(CNN) — With the “Barbie” movie release date fast approaching, the latest teaser features Ryan Gosling’s Ken bemoaning life in his female companion’s shadow.

“I just don’t know who I am without you,” Ken tells Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the trailer, released Monday.