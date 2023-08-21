Ryan Gosling has ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig cracking up in new ‘I’m Just Ken’ behind-the-scenes footage

(From left) Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa are seen here in 'Barbie.'

 Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

(CNN) — Even “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig can’t get “Kenough” of Ryan Gosling.

The actor, who stars as Ken in the movie, had Gerwig in the throes of laughter on set while filming the “I’m Just Ken” musical sequence, as seen in new behind-the-scenes footage that was released on Monday.