(CNN) — The Rolling Stones announced the details of their new album, “Hackney Diamonds,” in a live-streamed interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in London, marking the release of their first new music in 18 years.

Composed of 12 tracks, the album also marks the band’s first new music since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021, though he plays on two tracks they recorded two years earlier, frontman Mick Jagger said.

CNN’s Hafsa Khalil contributed to this report.