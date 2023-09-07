Rolling Stone: Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon, seen here in April, has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published on September 7 about a difficult work environment at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

 Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Image/FILE

(CNN) — Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the magazine reported.

During a Zoom call with staff of “The Tonight Show” held after the story published, Fallon reportedly said he did not intend to “create that type of atmosphere for the show,” according to a follow-up story by Rolling Stone, citing unnamed employees who were on the call.