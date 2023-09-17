(CNN) — Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, has been removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s board after facing widespread criticism for controversial comments made in a New York Times interview published Friday about female and Black musicians.

“Jann Wenner has been removed from the board of directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation,” Joel Peresman, the president and chief executive of the foundation, told the New York Times in a statement Saturday.