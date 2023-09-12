Rock ’n’ roll is having a revival moment

 Getty Images

(CNN) — What year is it again?

The Rolling Stones have new music out, NBC has an Elvis Christmas special coming, people are talking about Little Richard and Aerosmith is on a farewell tour.