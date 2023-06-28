(CNN) — At first blush, “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” seems determined to find every movie phrase uttered by the actor – famously closeted throughout his career as a leading man – that could be construed to have a double meaning hinting at who he really was. Yet the HBO documentary ultimately provides a sobering window into that time, zooming in on Hudson’s screen roles to coyly illustrate what he was experiencing off it.

Although Hudson knew that being outed as a gay man would effectively bring his stardom to a screeching halt, friends and associates describe him as freely living his life (he’s referred to as a “sexual gladiator”), and all that went with it. At the same time, nagging tabloid rumors persisted until his death in 1985, at the age of 59, only a few months after revealing he had AIDS.