Robert Downey Jr. worried playing Iron Man would affect his acting skills

(CNN) — Robert Downey Jr. says he was worried playing “Iron Man” for so long was going to affect his acting skills.

In a conversation with New York Times Magazine, Downey Jr. said the 11 years he spent playing Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe began to make him wonder if he was cutting off other acting abilities he could be using.