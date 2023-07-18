(CNN) — Rachel Zegler is, yet again, addressing criticism related to casting decisions on Disney Studios’ upcoming live-action remake of its 1937 animated classic “Snow White,” in which she stars as the titular heroine.

“Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting,” Zegler wrote on her Twitter page on Friday, adding, “I really, truly do not want to see it.”

CNN’s Jeevan Ravindran and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.