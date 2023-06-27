Rachel Brosnahan to play Lois Lane alongside David Corenswet’s Clark Kent in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Rachel Brosnahan (left) and David Corenswet are seen here in a split image.

 Cindy Ord/Jemal Countess/Getty Images

(CNN) — Clark Kent and Lois Lane have officially been cast in James Gunn’s new DC superhero blockbuster “Superman: Legacy.”

Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to play Lois Lane and David Corenswet will wear Superman’s iconic red cape, representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures, the film’s studio, confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)