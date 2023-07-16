(CNN) — Somehow, the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” premiered on Bravo two decades ago this month, presenting five gay men – each specializing in a specific lifestyle area – as they descended upon a (usually) heterosexual male subject in need of some support, whether it was with clothing choices, grooming, organization or perhaps an underlying issue around self confidence.

It was a novel take on the makeover concept, not only in terms of being one of the first monstrously successful programs in the then-nascent realm of reality TV, but also one of the first titles to feature not one – but five – gay people as the leads. (For context, it had only been five years since the sitcom “Ellen” got canceled, shortly after the main character played by Ellen DeGeneres came out as gay.)