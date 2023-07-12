(CNN) — Taking viewers into the huddle and locker room and onto the field, “Quarterback” offers a three-headed view of life in the NFL trenches that should be enticing to football fans. As it happens, though, not all play callers are created equal, with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes easily providing the best and most entertaining company, eclipsing the mere mortals who flesh out the Netflix docuseries.

At eight parts, “Quarterback” would frankly have benefited from a tighter focus, since watching Mahomes on and off the field is simply that much more interesting than Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, who, even with the intense and far-reaching access, seldom feel like they’re opening up much more than the standard “We’re just trying to win ballgames” cliches.