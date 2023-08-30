(CNN) — There is a small strata of Hollywood deal-making where who’s behind a project – and with whom the programmer gets to align itself – carries more weight than the specifics. That would seem to define Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s producing arrangement with Netflix, which bears fruit this week with “Heart of Invictus,” a docuseries about the games devoted to wounded, ill and injured veterans.

The streaming giant’s 2020 partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex clearly appeared to be modeled after its relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground. Indeed, the Daily Mail snidely observed that the two agreements were so similar Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos “didn’t bother to supply new quotes for the press release,” basically repeating how thrilled Netflix was to be in business with the couple.