‘Price is Right’ is moving to a new home after filming at historic Bob Barker Stage for decades

Drew Carey is seen here on 'The Price is Right.'

 Sonja Flemming/CBS

(CNN) — “The Price is Right” is saying goodbye to the game show’s home of 51 years.

“We’re about to film the very last episode of ‘The Price is Right’ at the Bob Barker Studio at Television City in California,” host Drew Carey said in a video posted to the show’s Instagram account last week.