Pete Davidson placed in diversion program for reckless driving charge

Pete Davidson at the New York premiere of "Bupkis" in April. A Los Angeles County Superior judge ordered actor Pete Davidson to complete an 18-month diversion program after the actor was charged with reckless driving in connection with a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has confirmed.

 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/FILE

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney (LACDA) said on Monday that as part of the program, Davidson is required to complete 50 hours of community service, which can be completed in New York, LACDA said.