(CNN) — Some people with dwarfism have criticized the casting of British actor Hugh Grant in the role of an Oompa-Loompa in the upcoming film “Wonka,” saying that work is being “taken” from them.

Directed by Paul King and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, “Wonka” is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and explores the making of Willy Wonka as a magician, inventor and chocolate-maker. (Warner Bros. and CNN are both units of Warner Bros. Discovery.)