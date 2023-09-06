(CNN) — Hey, Upper East Siders. “Gossip Girl” here.

Penn Badgley, the actor who played Dan Humphrey in the original CW series “Gossip Girl,” was spotted discussing a certain iconic wedding scene from the end of the series on his “Popcrushed” podcast Wednesday, and the subject of his real-life ex-girlfriend Blake Lively of course came up. His cohosts wanted to know if the scene was awkward to film, as the pair had broken up by then off camera.