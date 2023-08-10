(CNN) — Covering the same terrain as “Dopesick” in too-precious fashion, “Painkiller” is a semi-fictionalized look at the opioid crisis and how Purdue Pharma cashed in on OxyContin at the expense of those who became hooked on the drug. Yet the tonal excesses and wild dramatic devices undermine this Netflix limited series in a way even its sobering opening sequences can’t salvage.

Those opening scenes, with each of the six episodes featuring an actual person who lost a loved one to OxyContin addiction, are presented as disclaimers, noting that while the series is fictionalized, their grief and pain is real. It’s a stark reminder of the real-world toll of these events, while serving the dual purpose of providing cover for “Painkiller” to take off in misguided and over-the-top directions.