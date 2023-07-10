Osbourne on stage with Tony Iommi during a 1973 concert in Australia.

(CNN) — British rock icon Ozzy Osbourne announced on Monday he was pulling out of the Power Trip music festival scheduled for October, citing persistent health problems that have plagued his career in recent years.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.