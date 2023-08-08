(CNN) — Success hasn’t spoiled “Only Murders in the Building,” which returns with bigger guest stars (Meryl Streep! Paul Rudd!) and a foot in Broadway theater that plays to its eccentric strengths. While the concept would seem to come with a built-in expiration date, credit the producers with finding a way to reinvigorate the Hulu series in this third season, both inside the building and beyond it.

Season 2 ended on a particularly cliffhanger-ish note, with Oliver (Martin Short) directing a play, only to see his leading man, Ben Glenroy (Rudd), abruptly drop dead on stage.