(CNN) — “One Piece” is based on one of the most popular manga series ever, with a quarter-century’s worth of history filling its sails. And if you haven’t familiarized yourself with it yet, this live-action Netflix series version of the outlandish pirate adventure feels like a poor place to start, offering scant incentive to bother trying to catch up now.

Instead, the eight-episode first season falls prey to the pitfalls associated with trying to translate a very different art form to live-action life, a challenge Netflix already experienced with the short-lived “Cowboy Bebop.” The difficulties can be seen in “One Piece’s” all-over-the-map tone, which at various times feels like a children’s series, a surreal dream filtered through the mind of director David Lynch and a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie produced while on hallucinogenic drugs.