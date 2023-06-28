(CNN) — Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds were forced to cancel the Wisconsin concert they were set to co-headline on Wednesday due to poor air quality in the region as hundreds of wildfires in Canada continue burning.

Citing an air quality advisory for Madison and Dane counties, “the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at Breese Stevens Field originally scheduled for this evening has been canceled,” a post on Gallagher’s Instagram page read on Wednesday.

