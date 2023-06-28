Nicole Scherzinger is engaged By Marianne Garvey, CNN Jun 28, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Here comes the bride. Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to be married.The Pussycat Dolls alum said yes to her fiancé Thom Evans, she revealed on Instagram, adding a picture of the two on the beach.“I said yes,” she wrote.Evans also shared the pictures to Instagram, writing, “My Ever After,” and adding a heart emoji.The two have been a couple since 2020 and have documented vacations around the world together, including a trip to Portugal last month.Their celebrity friends responded to the news, with Ashlee Simpson Ross chiming in, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”Naomi Campbell wrote, “Congratulations!”Paris Hilton wrote, “Congratulations love!”Scherzinger heard from her “The Masked Singer,” crew, which commented, “Your happiness is our happiness!!! Congrats from #TheMaskedSinger fam ❤️.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Driver okay after crashing into bank on Clearwater in Kennewick Cleveland woman indicted on murder charges after leaving her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days, prosecutors say City of Yakima asked to conserve water Latest News Big gravel pile at Gilbert Park a stockpile for crews repairing Yakima streets Yakima Valley firefighters' mental health stressed by wildfires, overtime City of Yakima asked to conserve water Ryan Seacrest named new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Free Gender Fluid Closet taking place on WSU-TC campus, helping people explore gender identity More News