MTV VMAs 2023: See the full list of winners By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN Sep 12, 2023 (CNN) — The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be presented on Tuesday with Nicki Minaj hosting the show, as well as performing, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.Taylor Swift leads the pack with a total of eight nominations, including artist of the year, video of the year and song of the year for her hit 2022 track "Anti-Hero."Beyoncé, Doja, Karol G, Minaj and Shakira join Swift as artist of the year nominees, marking the first time since the category was introduced in 2017 that all artist of the year nominees are women.Demi Lovato, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat and Fall Out Boy, among others, are also set to perform throughout the ceremony.The list of nominees follows below. Winners will be indicated in bold and updated throughout the night.VIDEO OF THE YEARDoja Cat – "Attention"Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"SZA – "Kill Bill"Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"ARTIST OF THE YEARBeyoncéDoja CatKarol GNicki MinajShakiraTaylor SwiftSONG OF THE YEARMiley Cyrus – "Flowers"Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"SZA – "Kill Bill"Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"BEST NEW ARTISTGloRillaIce SpiceKaliiiPeso PlumaPinkPantheressReneé RappPUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEARAugust 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty"September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You"October 2022: JVKE – "golden hour"November 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited"December 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado"January 2023: Sam Ryder – "All The Way Over"February 2023: Armani White – "GOATED"March 2023: Fletcher – "Becky's So Hot"April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – "Sugar Rush Ride"May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana"June 2023: FLO – "Losing You"July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part"BEST COLLABORATIONDavid Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"Karol G, Shakira – "TQG"Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"BEST POPDemi Lovato – "Swine"Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"P!NK – "Trustfall"Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"BEST HIP-HOPDiddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "Staying Alive"GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2"Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody"Metro Boomin ft Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"BEST R&BAlicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – "Stay"Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel"Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"SZA – "Shirt"Toosii – "Favorite Song"Yung Bleu & Nicki MinajBEST ALTERNATIVEblink-182 – "Edging"boygenius – "the film"Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like A Grudge"Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace"Paramore – "This Is Why"Thirty Seconds To Mars – "Stuck"BEST ROCKFoo Fighters – "The Teacher"Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)"Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue"Måneskin – "The Loneliest"Metallica – "Lux Æterna"Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"BEST LATINAnitta – "Funk Rave"Bad Bunny – "Where she goes"Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola" -Bad Bunny – "un x100to"Karol G, Shakira – "TQG"Rosalía – "Despechá"The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.