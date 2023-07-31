(CNN) — Kris Tyson, a co-host of the massively popular MrBeast YouTube channel, is beaming in a new selfie taken after six months of hormone replacement therapy.

Tyson came out as transgender earlier this month after sharing parts of her journey with hormone replacement therapy, or HRT. The treatment is prescribed to both trans and cisgender people, including menopausal women, who may undergo the therapy to reduce their symptoms.