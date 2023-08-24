Moving ‘Riverdale’ finale wraps up the show after seven seasons

(CNN) — “Riverdale” saw its ending with a sweet series finale.

Archie and the gang shared one last day of high school together in Wednesday’s finale, “Goodbye Riverdale.” Betty, now 86, played by Michele Scarabelli, sees an obituary for Jughead. She tells her granddaughter Alice that the gang “had such marvelous adventures,” and that she’s the only remaining friend alive. Her wish is to go to Riverdale just one more time to relive her youth.