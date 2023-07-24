Film Barbenheimer

From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie Thursday in front of an "Oppenheimer" movie poster before they attended an advance screening of "Barbie" at AMC The Grove 14 theaters in Los Angeles. 

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

(CNN) — Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer,” has become one half of the box office and pop culture phenomenon “Barbenheimer,” sweeping up glowing reviews along the way.

But eagle-eyed fans have spotted a mistake in a scene set in 1945, as Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer stands among a crowd waving American flags – bearing the wrong number of stars.

CNN’s Ramishah Maruf contributed to this report.